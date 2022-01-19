The Print Market

7 Alpine Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,198,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $1,430,001 (November, 2021)

Previous selling price: $485,000 (September, 2013)

Taxes: $4,039 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Anna Kemp and Brennan Aguanno, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The house was renovated in the past decade to create a pair of two-storey units with updated kitchens.The Print Market

This 2½-storey row house barely opened its doors to visitors when one tried to coax the sellers into accepting an early offer. That opening salvo was rejected and 50 guests were given the opportunity to tour the house over the next week. The large turnout resulted in offers from six buyers, with one bidding $232,001 over the list price.

“It wasn’t priced super low but given the market and how little was out there, we had a feeling it might go higher,” agent Anna Kemp said.

What they got

One unit offers a rear sunroom that exits to the back patio and private driveway for two cars.The Print Market

Just off the West Toronto Railpath, this 111-year-old house was renovated in the past decade to create a pair of two-storey units with all new plumbing and wiring, as well as updated kitchens and bathrooms.

One unit offers bedrooms on the main and lower levels, a central living room and a rear sunroom that exits to the back patio and private driveway for two cars.

Directly above is another two-bedroom unit with an entertainment area on the second floor and a rooftop deck accessible from the third level.

The agent’s take

The second unit has a rooftop deck accessible from the third level.The Print Market

“It’s designed as a triplex, but is currently used as a duplex,” Ms. Kemp said.

“There’s an upper unit and a lower unit but it would be easy to convert it back to a singe-family home, so that was really appealing to a lot of different people.”

The 17-foot-by-150-foot lot could also support a new laneway house at the rear. “It qualifies for 1,096 square feet over two floors with the ability to include an optional garage on the lower floor,” Ms. Kemp said.

“Whether you’re an investor, or wanting to build a home office or an extra income unit, that was pretty special.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.