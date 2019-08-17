Victorian fixer-upper in Hamilton sells for $85,300 over asking price

Open this photo in gallery 230 Caroline St. South, Hamilton St. Jean Realty Inc.

230 Caroline St. South, Hamilton

Asking price: $379,900

Selling price: $465,200

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $4,512 (2018)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery 'The house needs basically everything,' says the listing agent. St. Jean Realty Inc.

In the area south of Hamilton’s City Hall, there were few properties on the market in late April, so this century-old house next to the popular Durand coffee shop pulled in dozens of house hunters. Several made offers on the presentation date.

“The attraction here was you get a red-brick Victorian at a pretty affordable price,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“The house needs basically everything, but a home like this fixed up with everything done would sell for significantly more money in the neighbourhood. So, it was a good opportunity for someone that has the budget to do the work.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery In its current configuration, the home has two bedrooms. St. Jean Realty Inc.

This two-storey structure on a 36-foot-by-50-foot lot retains its traditional brick exterior, but the 1,360-square-foot interior had many areas completely or partially gutted to the studs.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Its current configuration encompasses two bedrooms, a den, a formal living room and an eat-in kitchen, plus two bathrooms and an unfinished basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The buyer is expected to convert the building back to a single-family home. St. Jean Realty Inc.

“Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, when Hamilton was an industrial city, a lot of the rich upper class lived in this Durand neighbourhood, so that’s where you’ll typically see the most extravagant, older character homes and some of our best real estate in the area,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“In its earliest days, [this house] was probably a single-family home and over the years, morphed into a variety of things, probably a rental, divided at some point … but whoever bought this will probably turn it back into a single-family home.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.