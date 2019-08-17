 Skip to main content

Victorian fixer-upper in Hamilton sells for $85,300 over asking price

Done Deal

Victorian fixer-upper in Hamilton sells for $85,300 over asking price

Sydnia Yu
Hamilton
Special to The Globe and Mail
230 Caroline St. South, Hamilton

St. Jean Realty Inc.

230 Caroline St. South, Hamilton

Asking price: $379,900

Selling price: $465,200

Taxes: $4,512 (2018)

Days on the market: 10

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

'The house needs basically everything,' says the listing agent.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

In the area south of Hamilton’s City Hall, there were few properties on the market in late April, so this century-old house next to the popular Durand coffee shop pulled in dozens of house hunters. Several made offers on the presentation date.

“The attraction here was you get a red-brick Victorian at a pretty affordable price,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“The house needs basically everything, but a home like this fixed up with everything done would sell for significantly more money in the neighbourhood. So, it was a good opportunity for someone that has the budget to do the work.”

What they got

In its current configuration, the home has two bedrooms.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

This two-storey structure on a 36-foot-by-50-foot lot retains its traditional brick exterior, but the 1,360-square-foot interior had many areas completely or partially gutted to the studs.

Its current configuration encompasses two bedrooms, a den, a formal living room and an eat-in kitchen, plus two bathrooms and an unfinished basement.

The agent’s take

The buyer is expected to convert the building back to a single-family home.

St. Jean Realty Inc.

“Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, when Hamilton was an industrial city, a lot of the rich upper class lived in this Durand neighbourhood, so that’s where you’ll typically see the most extravagant, older character homes and some of our best real estate in the area,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“In its earliest days, [this house] was probably a single-family home and over the years, morphed into a variety of things, probably a rental, divided at some point … but whoever bought this will probably turn it back into a single-family home.”

