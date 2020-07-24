 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Virtual staging helps Moore Park house draw two offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

173 Rose Park Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $2.4-million

Selling price: $2,225,100

Previous selling price: $502,000 (1997)

Taxes: $11,372 (2019)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen was updated with cork floors, pot lights and an island overlooking a rear family room.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Agent Elli Davis often stages her properties and hosts open houses and showings, but it was all done virtually for this three-storey house to continue with the owners’ original timeline to sell mid-April.

“Because the supply of homes was very low and the property was vacant, I recommended that it was okay to list it,” Ms. Davis said.

“We had two written offers quite quickly considering the circumstances.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home features a formal living room.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This 96-year-old house has a centre-hall design set sideways on the 40-foot-by-145-foot lot, so the main foyer is situated off the driveway and flanked by formal living and dining rooms.

The kitchen was updated with cork floors, pot lights and an island overlooking a rear family room with heated hardwood flooring and a bank of French doors to a south-facing deck and fenced backyard.

The upper floors house an office space and four bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms. There’s an extra bedroom in the basement.

The agent’s take

“It was a lovely lot on a nice block just east of Mount Pleasant, and north of St. Clair in the heart of Moore Park,” Ms. Davis said.

“It was a side entrance, centre-hall home with a private drive and a detached, double garage, which is a great asset.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

