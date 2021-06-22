 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Virtual touch-ups help walk-up Toronto condo attract two offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

150 Farnham Ave., No. 230, Toronto

Asking price: $599,000 (February, 2021)

Previous asking price: $599,000 (December, 2020)

Selling price: $606,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $180,000 (October, 2004); $173,500 (March, 1992)

Taxes: $2,075 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Kara Reed, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The study, living and dining areas are all open concept spaces.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

Buyers largely overlooked this one-bedroom-plus-den corner unit when it was listed before Christmas. To improve its chances this spring it had a quick makeover, complete with new virtual staging. Relaunched at the same price of $599,000, the seller received two offers in short order.

“We considered dropping it to $589,000,” agent Kara Reed said.

“It goes to show how spending a couple thousand dollars on painting and light fixtures ended up getting the sellers way more.”

What they got

The unit has a remodelled kitchen.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

This roughly 740-square-foot suite in an older 1970s-era building combines original details and modern conveniences, from classic hardwood floors and crown mouldings to a remodelled kitchen and bathroom.

The study, living and dining areas are all open concept spaces.

The unit includes a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $550 cover the cost of water and heating.

The agent’s take

The unit received two offers in short order after a quick makeover, complete with new virtual staging.

Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

“This boutique-style building, known as the Dorchester, was built back in the early seventies, and is located on a desirable residential street and surrounded by multi-million-dollar homes,” Ms. Reed said.

“Many of the units in this building have been updated but still maintain the original charm.”

This unit also has special perks. “Hardly any of the units have parking and this one had a parking spot, so that was nice,” Ms. Reed said.

“It’s a northwest corner unit on a low floor, so you didn’t need to use the elevator, so that was another plus.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

