Open this photo in gallery:

16 Brookers Lane., No. 2408, Toronto

Asking price: $1,198,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $1.17-million (April, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $904,000 (October, 2018); $572,857 (October, 2012)

Taxes: $4,177 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Rare Real Estate

The action

The condo has an unobstructed view of the lake from the 24th floor of a high-rise by Humber Bay Shores Park.

With an unobstructed view of the lake from the 24th floor of a high-rise by Humber Bay Shores Park, this updated, two-bedroom plus den corner suite required little staging. It had three competing offers within a week. Other units, like a bigger one next door, sold for less – $1.15-million – after two months on the market.

“Rarely do these units come up with full panoramic and clear, unobstructed views south, east and west,” said agent Mary Jo Vradis.

“We had two parking spots, which made a huge difference, and people saw the value of what we were offering because it’s a beautifully done unit.”

What they got

Set further back from the wall of windows surrounding the suite is a den behind French doors and a kitchen with an island and new stainless steel appliances.

This 10-year-old suite has a split bedroom design with an entertaining area between two balconies and two bedrooms, including one with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom.

Set further back from the wall of windows surrounding the suite is a den behind French doors and a kitchen with an island and new stainless steel appliances.

Monthly fees of $990 cover water, heating and concierge along with use of the pool and rooftop garden.

The property closed on June 29.

The agent’s take

The suite has a split bedroom design with an entertaining area between two balconies and two bedrooms.

“It’s less than 1,200 square feet, so it’s not one of the biggest units,” Ms. Vradis said. “But because of the layout and view, it’s a rarely found unit.”

“It had a wraparound balcony pretty much around the whole unit, so it had four walkouts.”

“It’s literally right on the water, so it’s one of the nicer buildings there,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It’s right across from Kooza [event site], and there’s a lot of development going on, like the new Metrolinx [transit] station going in at the end of the street.”