 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Waterfront three-bedroom Toronto condo sells on second attempt

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Jordan Prussky Photography

55 Harbour Sq., No. 2411, Toronto

Asking price: $1,850,000

Previous asking price: $1,895,000 (Dec. 2019)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $1.8-million

Taxes: $7,190 (2019)

Days on the market: four

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is in the 40-year-old Harbourside complex.

Jordan Prussky Photography

With no other three-bedroom suites available in the 40-year-old Harbourside complex, this southwest-facing unit tested the market late last year, but without success. The reception was warmer once it was staged and relisted for $50,000 less in late January.

“We felt once we were able to get some furniture into a space that size, people – particularly downsizers – got a better sense of how much could really go into the unit,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“There’s incredible value in these more established buildings and you can get in under $1,000 per square foot.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The unit has a large floor plan, with a formal dining room and separate living room.

Jordan Prussky Photography

This 2,033-square-foot unit is among some of the largest floor plans available in the high-rise residence near the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.

It contains an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a separate living room, plus three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite not only offers a private bathroom, but also a walk-in closet.

The unit comes with a locker and parking in the above grade garage.

Monthly fees of $1,575 pay for utilities and cable, as well as concierge, gym, indoor pool and rooftop garden.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The unit includes an eat-in kitchen.

Jordan Prussky Photography

“It’s increasingly difficult to find a true three-bedroom unit in the city,” Mr. Bibby said.

“On the south side, you have unbelievable, breathtaking lake and [Toronto] Island views,” Mr. Bibby said.

Story continues below advertisement

“[Plus], there are extra amenities here that you don’t see in other buildings, like a shuttle service that runs around the city.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies