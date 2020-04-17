Waterfront three-bedroom Toronto condo sells on second attempt

Open this photo in gallery Jordan Prussky Photography

55 Harbour Sq., No. 2411, Toronto

Asking price: $1,850,000

Previous asking price: $1,895,000 (Dec. 2019)

Selling price: $1.8-million

Taxes: $7,190 (2019)

Days on the market: four

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

The unit is in the 40-year-old Harbourside complex.

With no other three-bedroom suites available in the 40-year-old Harbourside complex, this southwest-facing unit tested the market late last year, but without success. The reception was warmer once it was staged and relisted for $50,000 less in late January.

“We felt once we were able to get some furniture into a space that size, people – particularly downsizers – got a better sense of how much could really go into the unit,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“There’s incredible value in these more established buildings and you can get in under $1,000 per square foot.”

What they got

The unit has a large floor plan, with a formal dining room and separate living room.

This 2,033-square-foot unit is among some of the largest floor plans available in the high-rise residence near the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal.

It contains an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a separate living room, plus three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite not only offers a private bathroom, but also a walk-in closet.

The unit comes with a locker and parking in the above grade garage.

Monthly fees of $1,575 pay for utilities and cable, as well as concierge, gym, indoor pool and rooftop garden.

The agent’s take

The unit includes an eat-in kitchen.

“It’s increasingly difficult to find a true three-bedroom unit in the city,” Mr. Bibby said.

“On the south side, you have unbelievable, breathtaking lake and [Toronto] Island views,” Mr. Bibby said.

“[Plus], there are extra amenities here that you don’t see in other buildings, like a shuttle service that runs around the city.”

