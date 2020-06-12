West end condo on subway line nets extra $63,000

Open this photo in gallery Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

3085 Bloor St., W., No 204. Toronto

Asking price: $749,000

Selling price: $812,000

Previous selling price: $455,000 (2010); $331,000 (2008); $233,442 (2002)

Taxes: $2,986 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The unit is in a nearly 20-year-old building.

In early March, agent Irene Kaushansky was concerned that this condo’s small size combined with growing worries about COVID-19 might put a damper on the sales process. But a lack of vacancies in the well-regarded Montgomery mid-rise building quickly drew four offers for the one-bedroom plus den suite.

“It was a smaller unit, so it kept the price reasonable, but it’s not so small that you were cramped,” Ms. Kaushansky said. “This is one of the few units in the building that doesn’t have a balcony, so we did not know how that would affect us.”

What they got

The bedroom features his and hers closets.

On the south side of the nearly 20-year-old building, this 815-square-foot suite has large picture windows and roughly nine-foot ceilings. The principal room has crown mouldings. The bedroom has his and hers closets and one of two bathrooms.

The suite comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $850 cover the cost of water and heating, as well as a concierge, and use of the rooftop deck and fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

“There are not a lot of smaller buildings around, so it’s nice to have something that’s a little less high-density,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“It also has really good access to the subway, so for professionals who work downtown, it’s perfect.”

“The ceilings were high, so it made it feel even bigger,” Ms. Kaushansky said. “[And] it faces south, away from Bloor Street, so it’s very quiet.”

