Toronto Real Estate West end Toronto bungalow sells on bully offer

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Keller Williams Advantage Realty

26 Criscoe St., Toronto

Asking price: $689,000

Selling price: $770,000

Previous selling prices: $545,000 (2016); $412,500 (2014); $250,000 (2009); $220,500 (2006)

Taxes: $2,648 (2018)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Carol Foderick, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The action

The interior of the nearly-century-old home has been modernized.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Buyers were expected to visit this two-bedroom bungalow over several days leading up to an offer date set in early May. Instead, it was immediately inundated with shoppers and received a pre-emptive bid of $770,000.

“The sellers … decided to take the bully offer,” agent Carol Foderick said.

What they got

The home sold on a bully bid.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Down the street from Gaffney Park Trail, this nearly century-old residence preserves a classic brick envelope with a small porch and legal parking pad at the front of the 23-foot-by-94-foot lot.

The interior was modernized with open living and dining areas and a sleek kitchen with Corian counters and stainless steel appliances.

There’s a recreation room on the lower level as well as a bedroom and bathroom with a side exit to a mutual driveway, garage and private patio.

The agent’s take

The home has a private patio at the rear.

Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The sleepy neighbourhood has seen a recent uptick in buyer interest.

“We’ve seen people rebranding the neighbourhood, so we’re hearing it being referred to as the Stockyards District, Junction North and Upper Junction,” Ms. Foderick said.

“What’s driving the growth are two factors: the price point is still manageable for people looking to upsize from a condo or get into the market for the first time, and the [Eglinton Crosstown] LRT is about to open just north of there.”

The area has seen an influx of new retailers, breweries and eateries.

“The previous owner was a designer who did a lot of the design work herself,” Ms. Foderick said. “So it had a nice mix of all the things people love about older homes - like original, strip hardwood floors - but then it has a brand new, modern kitchen.”

