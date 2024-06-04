West-end Toronto home shoppers look east for lower prices

Open this photo in gallery: Plex Realty Corp.

83 Eaton Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $899,999 (April, 2024)

Selling price: $1,185,000 (April, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $785,000 (July, 2017); $519,900 (August, 2012); $405,000 (September, 2009); $185,000 (July, 1999)

Taxes: $4,524 (2023)

Days on the market: Four

Buyers’ agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

This 100-year-old, two bedroom house has newer components, such as a renovated roof and modern touches throughout.

The action

These Toronto house hunters had focused their efforts on the city’s west end this spring, but had trouble finding properties within their $1.1-million budget. Those they did manage to find saw them either deadlocked with the sellers on price or beaten by higher offers by other buyers. They decided to turn their sights east and delivered an early bid for this two-bedroom house. They kept ahead of a rival bidder by fattening up their offer to $1.185-million. They take possession on June 28.

“Doing a pre-emptive offer, you definitely have to be aggressive, non conditional, strong on price, and deliver on the sellers’ closing date desires,” said the buyers’ agent Nutan Brown.

“Our initial offer was very strong, but we had competition,” said Ms. Brown. “We had to improve, came back with a much stronger price and were successful.”

'Based on all the properties we'd seen, it was much more finished and in move-in condition,' says agent Nutan Brown.

What they got

A few blocks away from Pape and Danforth avenues, this semi-detached house is about 100 years old but has newer components, from an updated roof and plumbing system to modern finishes in the two bathrooms, kitchen and mud room.

The main floor has an open, airy feel with a floating staircase between the living and dining areas.

A secondary recreation area fills out most of the basement.

Outdoors, there’s a deck and parking on the 12- by 144-foot lot.

The garden has a deck.

The agent’s take

“It’s a lovely street with a lovely tree canopy,” said Ms. Brown. “It’s not a huge house, but it checked so many of [the buyers’] wish list criteria.

“It gave them the space to do two home office areas, space for living, a yard, and parking.”

The buyers also appreciated upgrades done by recent owners. “Based on all the properties we’d seen, it was much more finished and in move-in condition,” Ms. Brown said.