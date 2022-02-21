Keller Williams Referred Realty

914 Walton Blvd., Whitby, Ont.

Asking price: $799,900 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $1,225,000 (January, 2022)

Previous selling price: $681,000 (May, 2017); $265,000 (November, 2012); $169,900 (January, 1989)

Taxes: $4,617 (2021)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Delila Law, Keller Williams Referred Realty

The bungalow features an updated interior with new hardwood floors in the living and dining area.Keller Williams Referred Realty

The action

Agent Delila Law priced this three-bedroom bungalow under $800,000, betting that would turn out a greater number of shoppers. In just two days she received seven offers and a winning bid $425,100 over the asking price.

“With people working from home – or hybrid working – there’s higher demand for homes outside the Toronto core,” said Ms. Law. “Plus, the combination of low inventory is why we got a lot of interest.”

Stainless steel appliances stand out in the updated kitchen.Keller Williams Referred Realty

What they got

This 55-year-old bungalow has a classic brick façade, but an updated interior with new hardwood floors in the living and dining area and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

There’s another kitchen on the lower level, also with stainless steel appliances. There are also pot lights and laminate flooring along with a guest bedroom, four-piece bathroom and a recreation area with a fireplace.

The back yard and driveway on the 50- by 120-foot lot can be reached through a side door and rear sunroom off the smallest bedroom.

The lower level recreation area has a brick statement wall with a fireplace.Keller Williams Referred Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s set up to be quite family-friendly in the sense that it has a great lot, and [the sellers] spent a lot of time, effort and money in renovations itself, so the place looks great,” said Ms. Law.

“And it backed onto a park, which meant they didn’t have a neighbour in the back, so that created a lot more privacy.”

