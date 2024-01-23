Open this photo in gallery: Soare Productions

47 St. Clair Ave. W., No. 606, Toronto

Asking price: $1.1-million (October 2023)

Selling price: $1.05-million (October 2023)

Previous selling prices: $572,000 (June 2014); $275,000 (August 2002); $345,000 (January 1990)

Taxes: $3,951 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Sandra Pate and Amy Polson, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The unit boasts an eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage and a pantry.Soare Productions

The action

This 1,060-square-foot corner unit was painted to impress buyers but at the end of the day its biggest selling point was its clear sightlines over the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue neighbourhood.

“We had 10 showings in three days, which was a lot for this market, and we got an offer after three days,” said agent Sandra Pate.

“There are always a few listings in the immediate area, but I was confident about this one because it’s on the south side [of the building] with a beautiful, unobstructed view of the cemetery behind and the city skyline too.”

Open this photo in gallery: This 1,060-square-foot corner unit has a clear, unobstructed view of the cemetry behind the building and the city skyline beyond.Soare Productions

What they got

Every room in this two-bedroom unit has large windows. The updated kitchen and open living room have south and east-facing views, with access to a balcony off the living room.

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and one of the unit’s two full bathrooms. The second bedroom is across from the laundry closet.

The unit includes a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,657 cover utilities, 24-hour concierge and use of a gym, party room and shared terraces.

Open this photo in gallery: Every room in this two-bedroom unit has large windows.Soare Productions

The agent’s take

“A corner unit is always nice,” said Ms. Pate.

“The kitchen was eat-in with really good storage with a pantry, which is rare in a condo.”