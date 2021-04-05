 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

With 17 bidders, east-end semi sells $366,000 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

44 Roseheath Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (February, 2021)

Selling price: $1,365,000 (February, 2021)

Previous selling price: $211,000 (November, 1998)

Taxes: $4,252 (2020)

Days on the market: six

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The house has open living and dining areas and hardwood floors.

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

This semi-detached house was one of many east-end properties with an attractive starting price that found a bevy of suitors in a frantic market. Over 70 potential buyers came for in-person visits and 17 made offers.

“From the outside, it looks like your typical East York semi, but it actually has four bedrooms, which is very unusual, so there were no real good [comparisons],” said agent Sandra Pate.

“But we still had to price carefully because everyone else was $899,000 or $999,000. If we were a million and something, people would say we were too expensive. I’d rather fight for it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen has an exit to a large deck.

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Situated close to The Danforth, East Lynn Park and Woodbine subway station, this 95-year-old house on a 20- by 110-foot lot combines traditional design and modern updates, with open living and dining areas and hardwood floors.

The separate eat-in kitchen has an exit to a large deck and mutual driveway. There’s a separate exit from the lower level recreation area which has a second full bathroom.

The agent’s take

“It has a very nice, deep and sunny west-facing garden, which is great, and had a nice deck in the backyard,” Ms. Pate said.

“The basement had been dug down by a previous owner, so it had great ceiling height over seven feet.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

