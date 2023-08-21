Open this photo in gallery: Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

23 Coles Ave., Ajax, Ont.

Asking price: $950,000 (April, 2023)

Selling price: $1,225,000 (May, 2023)

Previous selling price: $360,000 (April, 2011); $260,000 (January, 2003); $254,000 (May, 1989)

Taxes: $5,166 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Corinne and Linda Mash, Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This over 30-year-old house has standard living and dining rooms, as well as a casual family room with a gas fireplace on a landing halfway up the staircase to the bedrooms.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This three-bedroom house with a basement suite in Ajax, about 60 kilometres northeast of downtown Toronto, was booked with showings non-stop from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The owner rejected an offer just one hour after the start of home tours, but within five days 17 offers had come in. A bid $275,000 over the asking price with a June closing date was accepted.

“I haven’t been that busy this year, so I wasn’t expecting it to be like that,” said agent Corinne Mash.

“But what happened was other houses that were available [nearby] both sold, so everyone looking at those came to ours, and then saw the bonus of the apartment.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen was remodeled with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, in addition to sliding doors to a two-tiered deck and yard.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

This over 30-year-old house has standard living and dining rooms, as well as a casual family room with a gas fireplace on a landing halfway up the staircase to the bedrooms.

The eat-in kitchen was remodeled with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, in addition to sliding doors to a two-tiered deck and yard.

The basement apartment contains two bedrooms, a kitchen, living area and one of the home’s four bathrooms. It also has its own laundry room and a separate side entrance.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a second floor family room above the garage which allows for additional living space.Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate

“It’s a nice size house and the bedrooms were a good size, so it’d be a great family house and they could rent out the basement,” Ms. Mash said.

“It also has a second floor family room above the garage, which is gives you that additional living space.”

The 40-by 110-foot lot was also designed for entertaining. “It had a nice hot tub on a huge, covered deck, and shutters that go down so you could have some privacy, it was quite romantic,” said Ms. Mash.

“And it backed onto a park and school.”