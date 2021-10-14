With little else for sale, Beaches home draws four early offers

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

119 Scarborough Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,995,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $2,357,500 (September, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,650,000 (October, 2017); $1,166,000 (September, 2013)

Taxes: $8,603 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Several upgrades were completed two years ago, such as a glass-clad front entrance and a waterfall edge kitchen island. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This three-bedroom house is one bedroom shy of the average detached home in The Beaches. That didn’t stop one visitor from delivering a pre-emptive offer, which persuaded three more buyers to do the same.

“At The Beach, not a lot comes up,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“Everything is selling in a bidding war. That’s why I followed suit. Similar homes were listed around $1.999-million, but some were only ending up at $2.1-million or $2.2-million and one ended up at $2.5-million.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery There is a formal dining room open to the kitchen and a family room with large glass doors that open to the rear deck and patio. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This three-storey house was built on a 21-foot-by-110-foot lot in 2009. Several upgrades were completed two years ago, such as a glass-clad front entrance and a waterfall edge kitchen island.

There is a formal dining room open to the kitchen and a family room with large glass doors that open to the rear deck and patio.

A front bedroom on the second floor has a small balcony. The entire floor above consists of another bedroom with a walk-in closet and the largest of four bathrooms.

There is a front driveway to accommodate one vehicle.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery A front bedroom on the second floor has a small balcony. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s on a prime Beach, tree-lined street,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It also had a stunning back yard and privacy fence, so it was very urban without a lot of grass.”

Story continues below advertisement

Recent renovations indoors also left a lasing impression. “The sellers had [used] an interior designer and it shows. So I didn’t need a stager, which is really rare,” Mr. Capocci said.

“The house checked all the boxes; it was pristine and finished to the nines.”

Open this photo in gallery This three-storey house was built on a 21-foot-by-110-foot lot in 2009. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.