// //

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

With little else for sale, Beaches home draws four early offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
119 Scarborough Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,995,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $2,357,500 (September, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,650,000 (October, 2017); $1,166,000 (September, 2013)

Taxes: $8,603 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Several upgrades were completed two years ago, such as a glass-clad front entrance and a waterfall edge kitchen island.

This three-bedroom house is one bedroom shy of the average detached home in The Beaches. That didn’t stop one visitor from delivering a pre-emptive offer, which persuaded three more buyers to do the same.

“At The Beach, not a lot comes up,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“Everything is selling in a bidding war. That’s why I followed suit. Similar homes were listed around $1.999-million, but some were only ending up at $2.1-million or $2.2-million and one ended up at $2.5-million.”

What they got

There is a formal dining room open to the kitchen and a family room with large glass doors that open to the rear deck and patio.

This three-storey house was built on a 21-foot-by-110-foot lot in 2009. Several upgrades were completed two years ago, such as a glass-clad front entrance and a waterfall edge kitchen island.

There is a formal dining room open to the kitchen and a family room with large glass doors that open to the rear deck and patio.

A front bedroom on the second floor has a small balcony. The entire floor above consists of another bedroom with a walk-in closet and the largest of four bathrooms.

There is a front driveway to accommodate one vehicle.

The agent’s take

A front bedroom on the second floor has a small balcony.

“It’s on a prime Beach, tree-lined street,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It also had a stunning back yard and privacy fence, so it was very urban without a lot of grass.”

Recent renovations indoors also left a lasing impression. “The sellers had [used] an interior designer and it shows. So I didn’t need a stager, which is really rare,” Mr. Capocci said.

“The house checked all the boxes; it was pristine and finished to the nines.”

This three-storey house was built on a 21-foot-by-110-foot lot in 2009.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

