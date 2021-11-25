Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

86 Queen Mary Dr., Brampton, Ont.

Asking price: $999,500 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $1,182,786 (October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $281,500 (January, 2004); $218,224 (April, 2003)

Taxes: $5,044 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

This three-bedroom house in the Brampton suburbs was so sought-after that three bids were made within six hours of being on the market. Regardless, the sellers waited a full week before reviewing offers, by which time there were 11 to choose from.

“I didn’t under price it, but it was just that there was nothing else out there,” agent Dino Capocci said.

“Some offers were coming in at list price or $5,000 below list price, because any time you have 10, 11 to 12 offers, there’s always going to be a few buyers who’ve never submitted an offer before in a multiple offer [situation].

“All the serious agents offered well over $1.1-million and change, and two or three that hit the high mark.”

What they got

This 18-year-old house on a 42-by-82-foot lot is in top form with new roofing, arched windows and operating systems added in recent years.

Inside, formal and casual entertaining and dining areas showcase a variety of decorative flourishes, such as hardwood floors, columns and crown mouldings.

Utilitarian amenities include a main-floor laundry room and three bathrooms. There is an attached garage and the basement is unfinished.

The agent’s take

“In the area, there were nice houses, but they were dated, with original tiles and floors, so they didn’t have the custom designer look that this one had to ‘wow’ buyers,” Mr. Capocci said.

“[However], the lot size and the size of the house is very typical.”

Buyers also appreciated the proximity of parks and trails as much as national retailers and restaurants. “It’s a good central location,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It’s very close to a couple of the main cross streets, like Bovaird Drive, where there’s a lot of shopping … and you’re not far from Main Street, which is the big draw there.”

