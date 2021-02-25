With supply tight, east-end buyers make a strong offer

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Signature Realty

57 Notley Place, Toronto

Asking price: $1,699,000 (November, 2020)

Selling price: $1,898,000 (December, 2020)

Taxes: $4,636 (2020)

Days on the market: nine

Listing agent: Susan Gucci, Royal LePage Signature Realty;

Buyers’ agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The dining room and two entertaining areas have hardwood floors and pot lights. Royal LePage Signature Realty

Agent Mary Jo Vradis had homeowner clients looking to move up to a larger space in Toronto’s east end. When they found this four-bedroom house near Taylor Creek Park, they braced themselves for a determined contest.

“There’s not a lot of supply,” Ms. Vradis said. “So it didn’t matter what we were looking at, we were in bidding wars.”

“It was supposed to be best offers [upfront], but we ended up going back and forth.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The rear family room is also outfitted with a fireplace and double doors to the deck and backyard. Royal LePage Signature Realty

Like many others in East York, this house was originally a low-slung bungalow, but previous owners had loped off the roof and added a storey. The now two-storey home sits on a 39-by-109-foot lot with a built-in garage.

The dining room and two entertaining areas have hardwood floors and pot lights. The rear family room is also outfitted with a fireplace and double doors to the deck and backyard.

The kitchen has flat panel cabinetry, a waterfall-edge island and custom built-in breakfast nook.

The lower level has an extra bedroom, a recreation room and one of the home’s six bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The house has four bedrooms. Royal LePage Signature Realty

“They kept the original foundations, but everything in it is brand new,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It’s still very easy to get to the Danforth and [Don Valley Parkway], so you can get everywhere you need to be and you’re it’s still in a family [friendly] neighbourhood.”

