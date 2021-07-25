Woodbridge condo’s first visitor bumps up bid to thwart potential rivals

Open this photo in gallery Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

3700 Highway 7 Rd. W., No. 1806, Vaughan, Ont. (Woodbridge)

Asking price: $599,800 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $605,000 (May, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: Not available

Taxes: $1,940 (2020)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This one-bedroom-plus-den unit has nine-foot ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, as well as an open concept den and living area. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Before listing agent Ira Jelinek could setup a lockbox to store the keys to this 625-square-foot unit for the day, special arrangements were made with the concierge to grant quicker access to an eager buyer. In return, the buyer penned a $605,000 deal before other shoppers could step inside and potentially deliver bigger bids.

“There were a bunch of comparables that sold within the last 30 days, and they were all in the $575,000 to $585,000 range,” Mr. Jelinek said, “but there was one that sold that day [with] multiple offers for $600,000.

“So, I said to the buyer, ‘We want $605,000 if you want to make the deal today,’ and they agreed.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

A few years ago, Centro Square was developed as a master-planned community with retail space at street level, as well as an office building and two residential towers above.

This one-bedroom-plus-den unit has nine-foot ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, as well as an open concept den and living area. The latter also has sliding doors to a west-facing balcony.

The unit also comes with a four-piece bathroom, laundry facilities, a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $398 cover water and heating bills, as well as upkeep of a gym, pool and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The living area has sliding doors to a west-facing balcony. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

“It was an efficient layout,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“The den was a good use of space, so it wasn’t just a nook to put a chair and a computer. You had the ability to use it as a dining space or throw in a couch with a pull out or a full office.”

More places to unwind are also an elevator ride away. “The base of the building has really good retail and restaurants, including Paramount,” Mr. Jelinek said.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.