Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Woodsy modern home on Taylor Creek draws $3.25-million bid

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
The Print Market

4 Leander Crescent, Toronto

Asking price: $3,380,000 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $3,250,000 (November, 2020)

Taxes: $16,168 (2020)

Days on the market: 65

Listing agent: Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The custom eat-in kitchen is anchored by a waterfall-edge island.

The Print Market

This modern two-storey house stands out in both design and size from most of the other single-family homes in this East York enclave abutting Taylor Creek Park. The tranquil, woodsy location and large 35-foot-by-221-foot lot pushed the asking price well over $3-million, which probably contributed to a shortened list of visitors of about a dozen.

“There are a lot of older, smaller bungalows, and there is a lot of redevelopment happening, but if they’re not on a ravine lot and it’s a regular house, you can find stuff at $2-million,” agent Andre Kutyan said.

Mr. Kutyan pointed out that the average sale price in the area for homes listed at over $2.4-million was about $2.6-million. ”So, when I’m listing a house at $3.4-million, that’s why showings weren’t as busy.”

What they got

The open entertaining area features a sleek, full-height fireplace.

The Print Market

This house was built in 2019 with 5,825 square feet of living space. The custom eat-in kitchen is anchored by a waterfall-edge island and the hardwood flooring is set in an intricate herringbone pattern. The open entertaining space has a sleek, full-height gas fireplace and exits to a south-facing deck with stairs to the patio. There are dens on the main and second floors and four bedrooms upstairs.

The yard, which is also accessible from a lower-level recreation room, includes a cozy cedar sauna and double garage.

The agent’s take

The backyard features a cedar sauna and double garage.

The Print Market

“The whole house is very big and open, and there’s not a single window covering in the back – like the master bedroom and ensuite bath – because for four seasons of the year, you don’t have anyone looking at you,” Mr. Kutyan said.

“Even in the worst conditions in the winter, it’s beautiful, you can’t even see the houses on the other side of the ravine, and in the summer it has very dense foliage. There are only a few places in the city you can get this.”

