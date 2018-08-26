Word of mouth spurs off-market sale of Annex condo

217 St. George St., No. 13, Toronto
Asking price: $929,000
Selling price: $1,08-million
Taxes: $2,770 (2017)
Days on the market: N/A
Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division
THE ACTION
News that this two-bedroom suite in the Annex was coming to market reached an out-of-country buyer, who submitted a $1.08-million bid just days before its planned debut at the end of March.
“It wasn’t ever marketed; I was approached by an agent from another company – while we were preparing it for the Multiple Listing Services – who heard that it was coming to market,” agent Sandra Pate said.
“There hadn’t been one available in the complex for quite a while, so pricing was challenging. But, there was a unit across the street that was bigger – but not as nice – and it sold for $1-million.”
WHAT THEY GOT
This two-storey suite with a street-level entrance and 1,245 square feet of living space is in the original section of a former single-family home that has been incorporated into a large condominium with more than 50 units.
On the second floor is a family room with hardwood floors, a balcony and the kitchen with breakfast-bar seating.
The third level has one of two bathrooms and both bedrooms, including one with a walk-in closet.
Monthly fees of $507 excludes hydro and cable costs. Parking is included, as well as access to visitor spots.
THE AGENT’S TAKE
“It had the advantage of being in the older part of the building and was a central front suite with a balcony,” Ms. Pate said. “It has a good layout over two levels … it’s almost like a house.”
The property is also pedestrian-friendly.
“The best of the city is within a few minutes walk, including all of the great shops and cafés in Yorkville, Bloor Street, the subway, the [Miles Nadal] Jewish Community Centre, U of T, Varsity Stadium, Koerner Hall, Hot Docs cinema, many of the major hospitals and a selection of fantastic museums,” Ms. Pate said.
Read most recent letters to the editor.