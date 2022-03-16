Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

19 Condor Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $1,550,001 (January, 2022)

Previous selling price: $215,000 (August, 1994)

Taxes: $4,803 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Agent Bill Thom said he lost count of the number of buyers who visited this well-worn three-bedroom detached house near the TTC’s Greenwood maintenance yard, but 10 of those visitors returned with purchase offers. The accepted offer went $551,001 over the asking price.

“At the time of the sale, which was early January, there were not many listings,” said Mr. Thom.

“This area is definitely very hot right now because it’s still one of very few pockets in downtown that is still affordable.”

What they got

Aside from a newer gas furnace, this three-bedroom house has not been updated for several decades.

There is an eat-in kitchen and separate living and dining areas with hardwood floors. The home’s only bathroom is upstairs, alongside the primary bedroom. The basement is unfinished and the 25- by-106-foot lot does not include a parking space.

The agent’s take

“[In this neighbourhood] you have 18-foot and 25-foot lots for detached houses, and there are some semis sprinkled all over the place,” said Mr. Thom.

“So, this is one of the few [detached] models in that area on a 25-foot lot.”

The house does have some potential for a future rental unit, Mr. Thom said. “The house is not in the best of shape, but it has a separate walk-up basement.”

“In East York or downtown, if you have a separate entrance, there’s potential for income if they finished the basement. So, that was a selling feature.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.