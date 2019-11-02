 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Worn Parkdale Victorian finally sells after lowball bids rejected

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Lucais Corp.

38 Fuller Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1.4-million

Selling price: $1.3-million

Taxes: $5,120 (2019)

Days on the market: 57

Listing agent: Lucais Shepherd, Lucais Corp.

The action

Despite some wear, this four-bedroom house with an unfinished basement largely appears as it did circa 1895.

Lucais Corp.

The long-time owners of this three-storey Victorian were in no rush to move, so agent Lucais Shepherd stood firm in his intent to get between $1.3-million and $1.4-million for it this summer. His resolve was strengthened by the fact that a smaller, more weathered home across the street fetched $1.3-million when inventory was low earlier this year.

“I was trying to reproduce a sold figure from a February market when I’m in the dog days of July and August, so other agents were trying to steal this because they saw it as a house that need some work,” said Mr. Shepherd, who rejected some offers in the $900,000s.

He eventually negotiated a $1.3-million deal in late August. “I don’t give Victorian jewelry away.”

What they got

The home features bay windows, radiator heat and 10-foot ceilings.

Lucais Corp.

Despite some wear, this four-bedroom house with an unfinished basement largely appears as it did circa 1895. It features original bay windows, hot water radiators and 10-foot ceilings in areas such as the living and dining rooms.

The front door and windows were replaced and one of two bathrooms was remodeled. The kitchen was also given new flooring and access to the backyard and parking on the 18-foot-by-104-foot lot through a mudroom.

The agent’s take

“This house is going to need a polishing, but it will shine as a beautiful Victorian heirloom,” Mr. Shepherd said.

“It has all original architecture, solid brick [construction], beautiful original tile and wood fireplace … all original oak floors, original staircase, ornamental and decorative ceiling plaster and crown mouldings.”

Buyers were also attracted by its location and proximity to amenities, such as Parkdale Jr. and Sr. Public School.

“It’s a one-way street and very quiet with very little amount of traffic, so it’s very safe for families” Mr. Shepherd said. “And it’s steps to Queen West streetcars and trendy shopping.”

