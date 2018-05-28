Year-long search for accessible unit ends at Vaughan condo

Open this photo in gallery 91 Townsgate Dr., No. 211, Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $459,700

Selling price: $449,000

Previous selling price: $423,000 (2017); $285,000 (2014); $225,000 (2012); $117,333 (1995)

Taxes: $2,080 (2017)

Days on the market: 45

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery The unit includes underground parking and monthly fees of $703 pay for utilities and cable, an on-site tennis court and outdoor pool.Done Deal, 91 Townsgate Dr., No. 211, Vaughan, Ont.

The action: Agent Ira Jelinek embarked on a casual year-long and citywide search for an accessible, two-bedroom suite for out-of-town buyers. In April, they bought this renovated suite just north of Toronto.

“Downtown, they felt everything was too small for their price range, and at Yonge and Sheppard, they didn’t feel that comfortable there,” Mr. Jelinek said. “So they wanted to stay close to where family was.”

What they got: This split-bedroom plan combines contemporary and classic details, such as granite and ceramic finishes in the kitchen, as well as wainscoting and sliding balcony doors in an open living and dining area.

Tucked out of sight is a washroom and laundry facilities. The unit includes underground parking and monthly fees of $703 pay for utilities and cable, an on-site tennis court and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take: “The building had all the amenities [the buyers] were looking for – like concierge and a gym,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“They needed big bedrooms, doorways of a decent size and other specific criteria because of [one buyer’s] disability, and everything here checked the boxes.”