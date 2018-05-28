 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Year-long search for accessible unit ends at Vaughan condo

Done Deal

Year-long search for accessible unit ends at Vaughan condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

91 Townsgate Dr., No. 211, Vaughan, Ont.

91 Townsgate Dr., No. 211, Vaughan, Ont.

Asking price: $459,700

Selling price: $449,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $423,000 (2017); $285,000 (2014); $225,000 (2012); $117,333 (1995)

Taxes: $2,080 (2017)

Days on the market: 45

Co-op agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The unit includes underground parking and monthly fees of $703 pay for utilities and cable, an on-site tennis court and outdoor pool.Done Deal, 91 Townsgate Dr., No. 211, Vaughan, Ont.

The action: Agent Ira Jelinek embarked on a casual year-long and citywide search for an accessible, two-bedroom suite for out-of-town buyers. In April, they bought this renovated suite just north of Toronto.

“Downtown, they felt everything was too small for their price range, and at Yonge and Sheppard, they didn’t feel that comfortable there,” Mr. Jelinek said. “So they wanted to stay close to where family was.”

What they got: This split-bedroom plan combines contemporary and classic details, such as granite and ceramic finishes in the kitchen, as well as wainscoting and sliding balcony doors in an open living and dining area.

Story continues below advertisement

Tucked out of sight is a washroom and laundry facilities. The unit includes underground parking and monthly fees of $703 pay for utilities and cable, an on-site tennis court and outdoor pool.

The agent’s take: “The building had all the amenities [the buyers] were looking for – like concierge and a gym,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“They needed big bedrooms, doorways of a decent size and other specific criteria because of [one buyer’s] disability, and everything here checked the boxes.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.