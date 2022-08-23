Handout

49 Williamson Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,899,000 (July, 2022)

Selling price: $2,457,000 (July, 2022)

Taxes: $7,399 (2021)

Days on the market: four

Listing agents: Mary Jo Vradis and Meray Mansour, Rare Real Estate

The action

The main floor has a dining room and a living room with beamed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.Handout

This two-storey house is a recognizable landmark among locals due to its bright yellow façade and its lush gardens on a 30-by-118-foot lot near a popular school in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood. Naturally, the moment buyers were invited inside, 40 signed up for tours and more than 100 others flocked to two open houses. Five offers came in above the $1.899-million list price, and one revised their bid to $2.457-million to beat the competition.

“We had more interest than we thought possible in this market,” said agent Mary Jo Vradis.

“This was an iconic home, right across the street from Williamson Road [Junior Public] school, and it’s on a corner lot. It had beautiful mature trees, lots of fruit trees and perennials, so it was a stunning garden.”

What they got

Each level above grade has one bathroom and a kitchen with appliances.Handout

This 106-year-old house maintains some original finishes, but in the last ten years, its roofing, plumbing and mechanical systems were updated, and the basement was revamped as a stylish, two-bedroom unit.

Each level above grade has one bathroom and a kitchen with appliances.

The second floor also accommodates three bedrooms. The main floor has more space for a bedroom, a dining room and a living room with beamed ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. A rear sunroom benefits from heated tile flooring and two exits to a wraparound deck.

Parking is access via a laneway.

The agent’s take

A rear sunroom benefits from heated tile flooring and two exits to a wraparound deck.Handout

“It had so much unique character. It’s not the type of home you see every day,” Ms. Vadis said.

“It had a ton of potential. You could make it a single-family home, rent the basement or make it a triplex.”

Handout

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.