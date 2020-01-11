 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

York Mills home moves quickly in a lacklustre market

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

179 Old Yonge St., Toronto

Asking price: $4,295,000

Selling price: $4.2-million

Previous selling price: $3,590,000 (2016)

Taxes: $17,854 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Stephen Sun, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

The above-ground floors boast 10-foot ceilings.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

In recent years, agent Stephen Sun has seen property values plummet 20 per cent to 50 per cent around York Mills Road and Yonge Street. Although this modern, side-split home was likely to stand out from predominantly traditional neighbours for many reasons, Mr. Sun heavily promoted it to younger locals and international buyers in late October.

“Just in the York Mills/Hoggs Hollow area, there were about 70 homes for sale and the average sale per month was about five or six homes, so a lot are still sitting on the market,” Mr. Sun said.

“It’s on a very unique street where you’ve got homes ranging from $2-million up to $9-million, depending on if they’re brand new, two-storey mansions versus older ones.”

What they got

Sliding patio doors line the entertaining and dining areas.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

A 76-foot-by-150-foot corner property was redeveloped a few years ago to create this roughly 6,000-square-foot home spanning five levels, including the finished basement.

All above-ground floors feature 10-foot ceilings and oversized sliding patio doors line the dining room and two entertaining areas.

On the top two floors, all five bedrooms contain walk-in closets and private bathrooms. The master suite also has a balcony and a double-sided, gas fireplace.

The agent’s take

The side-split home features a modern, California-style design.

Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“This is a very unique home because they don’t build side splits anymore,” Mr. Sun said.

“This house was built like a California-style home with big patio windows that will slide open and disappear … [which] is not common to find.”

The heated, double garage with a car lift was prized, as was its proximity to transit, with the York Mills subway station a 10 minute walk away.

