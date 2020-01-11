York Mills home moves quickly in a lacklustre market

179 Old Yonge St., Toronto
Asking price: $4,295,000
Selling price: $4.2-million
Previous selling price: $3,590,000 (2016)
Taxes: $17,854 (2019)
Days on the market: Three
Listing agent: Stephen Sun, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.
The action
In recent years, agent Stephen Sun has seen property values plummet 20 per cent to 50 per cent around York Mills Road and Yonge Street. Although this modern, side-split home was likely to stand out from predominantly traditional neighbours for many reasons, Mr. Sun heavily promoted it to younger locals and international buyers in late October.
“Just in the York Mills/Hoggs Hollow area, there were about 70 homes for sale and the average sale per month was about five or six homes, so a lot are still sitting on the market,” Mr. Sun said.
“It’s on a very unique street where you’ve got homes ranging from $2-million up to $9-million, depending on if they’re brand new, two-storey mansions versus older ones.”
What they got
A 76-foot-by-150-foot corner property was redeveloped a few years ago to create this roughly 6,000-square-foot home spanning five levels, including the finished basement.
All above-ground floors feature 10-foot ceilings and oversized sliding patio doors line the dining room and two entertaining areas.
On the top two floors, all five bedrooms contain walk-in closets and private bathrooms. The master suite also has a balcony and a double-sided, gas fireplace.
The agent’s take
“This is a very unique home because they don’t build side splits anymore,” Mr. Sun said.
“This house was built like a California-style home with big patio windows that will slide open and disappear … [which] is not common to find.”
The heated, double garage with a car lift was prized, as was its proximity to transit, with the York Mills subway station a 10 minute walk away.
