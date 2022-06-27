Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

175 Cumberland St., No. 2202, Toronto

Asking price: $1,795,000 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $1,945,000 (April, 2022)

Previous selling price: $470,000 (September, 1996)

Taxes: $6,568 (2021)

Days on the market: four

Listing agent: Elli Davis, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada; Buyer’s agent: Shawn Venasse, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Monthly fees of $1,667 cover water, heating and cable and the use of an indoor pool and squash court. Parking can be rented.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In a nearly 40-year-old high-rise kitty corner to the Royal Ontario Museum, this two-bedroom corner suite was inviting for buyers wanting to downsize but still have a spacious property in Yorkville. There were two bids out of the starting gate, one of whom raised their offer to $150,000 over the asking price.

“We didn’t expect [multiple offers], but it happened naturally, so that’s always good,” said agent Elli Davis.

“The market was certainly very brisk at the time and the pricing was good, but the unit does need a renovation, so it was priced accordingly to allow someone to renovate to their own tastes.”

What they got

This 1,643-square-foot suite at the Renaissance Plaza building has open living and dining areas with broadloom carpeting and an eat-in kitchen finished with tile flooring and backsplashes.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1,643-square-foot suite at the Renaissance Plaza building has open living and dining areas with broadloom carpeting and an eat-in kitchen finished with tile flooring and backsplashes.

Both bedrooms have bay windows and one has a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom.

Monthly fees of $1,667 cover water, heating and cable and the use of an indoor pool and squash court. Parking can be rented.

The agent’s take

Both bedrooms have bay windows and one has a walk-in closet and five-piece bathroom.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“This is a typical two-bedroom, two-bath [unit],” said Ms. Davis.

“They had beautiful bay windows, and a nice west view.”

Many units like this one lack a balcony, though residents hardly miss them. “There is a deck on the 10th floor – where all the amenities are – if someone wants to sit outside,” Ms. Davis said.

“In the last few years, [management] renovated the common areas, so they keep it beautifully. There’s valet parking, and it’s in the heart of Yorkville, so people love it.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.