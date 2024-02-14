Open this photo in gallery: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

21 Scollard St., No. 507, Toronto

Asking price: $849,800 (November, 2023)

Selling price: $790,000 (December, 2023)

Previous selling price: $492,000 (May, 2011); $238,286 (January, 2006)

Taxes: $3,345 (2023)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: The 623-square-foot unit has hardwood flooring, nine-foot ceilings and full-height windows.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This one-bedroom-plus-den unit has a prime location on the sunny south side of an 18-year-old mid-rise building next to the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences. The initial response seemed positive, with 10 young professionals touring the unit. But the sellers received only a single offer, substantially below asking.

“It’s very rare for something to come up in this building in this price range and square footage,” said listing agent Ira Jelinek.

“And it’s very rare to have a south-facing, one-bedroom or one-plus den in this building. The last one that sold was three years ago.

“[But], at the time, the market was still slow, so buyers were still looking to make deals,” Mr. Jelinek said.

Open this photo in gallery: The condo has a U-shaped kitchen and comes with six appliances.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

What they got

This 623-square-foot unit has hardwood flooring, nine-foot ceilings and full-height windows, as well as sliding balcony doors along the living room and primary bedroom.

A Murphy bed in the den allows it to double as a bedroom.

There is a four-piece bathroom and U-shaped kitchen.

The unit comes with six appliances, plus a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees are $823 and cover water, heating, concierge and use of the gym, rooftop deck and amenities in a sister tower.

Open this photo in gallery: While the unit has one proper bedroom, a Murphy bed in the den allows it to double as a second bedroom.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The agent’s take

“It was a generous sized one [bedroom] plus den, and the den was a good size,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“New buildings are maybe $1,500 a square foot, but here you’re at about $1,200 a square foot. It still has that modern, luxury feel to it … but you don’t pay a high price compared to a brand-new building.

“What is in front of it is a fire station and a public library on Yorkville, and both are historic buildings, so you can see down onto their rooftops and the views will never be blocked.”