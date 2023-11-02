Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

202 Snowdon Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,599,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $1,950,000 (September, 2023)

Previous selling price: $147,500 (June, 1980)

Taxes: $8,108 (2023)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Robert Gordon, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house has updated wiring, windows and hardwood flooring.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Agent Robert Gordon calculated that, in the second week of September, buyers would be more forgiving of the outdated features of this four-bedroom house if it was posted for less than $1.6-million. Nearly 100 visitors toured the 100-year-old space near the Rosedale Golf Club, and 11 made formal offers.

“I don’t like bringing listings out right after Labour Day because that first week, people are busy with school and getting settled after vacations,” said Mr. Gordon. “And there was the interest rate announcement we were anticipating.

“The second half of September has [usually] been slower, so we lucked out in that time,” he said. “It was a golden week.”

But it was one buyer’s personal note to the seller that pushed their bid over the top, even though the monetary offer was eclipsed by other bidders. “[The seller] could have accepted an offer nearly 13-per-cent higher than the one she accepted, but wanted to hand her home off to a young family rather than hungry builders,” Mr. Gordon said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The main floor has the standard living room, dining room, kitchen layout.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-storey house has updated wiring, windows and hardwood flooring.

The main floor has the standard living room, dining room, kitchen layout. Downstairs, the rec room has a powder room off to the side and an exit outdoors to a stone patio, perennial gardens, private driveway, and a garage on the 30- by 125-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The rec room has a powder room off to the side and an exit outdoors to a stone patio, perennial gardens, private driveway, and a garage on the 30- by 125-foot lot.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“On that street, there are a lot of 30-foot lots, and some of the houses have three bedrooms, and some have four bedrooms,” Mr. Gordon said. “A lot of them get torn down. Some [buyers] chose to keep them and add onto the back.”

“Yonge Street along there is full of amenities, it’s a short walk to the subway, and it’s in a good school district.”