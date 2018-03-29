Bargain hunters seek out Brampton bungalow

32 ADDINGTON CRES., BRAMPTON, ONT.

ASKING PRICE: $619,000

SELLING PRICE: $605,000

TAXES: $3,958 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Two

LISTING AGENT: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The Action: This three-bedroom bungalow with an attached garage had four offers during the last two months of 2017. The first two proposals were too low for the seller's liking, so it was relisted with a reduced asking price. Two bidders came forward, with one strong enough to win through.

"Because new rules were coming into play in January, it was a questionable time [to sell]. No one was sure how financing would be changing," agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

"But people saw the value in this house, which is why we had offer after offer."

What They Got: The roof, windows and some mechanics were replaced for this 1950s bungalow, which retains a traditional set up with an eat-in kitchen separated from a living and dining area with hardwood floors.

One bedroom has access to a deck and the 55-by-110-foot grounds.

The basement has its own separate entrance and two recreation areas, including one with a built-in bar and the other a wood stove.

The Agent's Take: "It was a really good house, but the location is an area where people are still looking or deals," Ms. Vradis said.

"All the big mechanical stuff was done, so it was only basic cosmetic work to do."