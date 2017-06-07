7 Sutcliffe Dr., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $2,480,000
SELLING PRICE $2,936,000
TAXES $6,556 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven
LISTING AGENT Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.
The Action: Curious neighbours were among 40 open-house visitors at this detached bungalow, which also hosted more than two dozen private showings in April. Although a couple homes were available at the same time, this one still had seven bidders, including some wanting to buy before the government implemented its new housing rules.
“It’s within a good neighborhood, close to good schools and on a quiet crescent,” agent Bill Thom says. “Everything was selling in multiple offers, but this was one of the last ones we sold prebudget.”
What They Got: This three-bedroom home was custom built squarely on a 60-by-125-foot lot, so it sits between an in-ground pool in the south-facing backyard and a deep front lawn and driveway to the double garage.
Highlights inside include a gas fireplace in the living room, a dining area and eat-in kitchen with access to a sunroom.
The basement is set up with games and recreation rooms with a second fireplace and a walkout.
The Agent’s Take: “This neighbourhood has 50- to 60-year-old houses in original shape, but the land is where the value lies, so we attracted builders and end-users,” Mr. Thom explains. “It’s a premium lot at 60 [feet wide]. There are some wider still, but 50 is the norm.”Report Typo/Error
