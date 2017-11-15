Beat in bidding wars, buyers opt for bully offer on Kingsmount Park home

61 KINGSMOUNT PARK RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $899,000

SELLING PRICE $1-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $195,000 (1994)

TAXES $3,804 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

CO-OP AGENTS Anil Khera and Nutan Brown, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The Action: Two empty-nester home buyers yearning for an east-end house or large condominium had toured more than 20 prospects but were unsuccessfully in their bids for several. They decided to be more assertive in their approach to this semi-detached house in late September.

"We had been through one or two multiple-offer [scenarios] already and were not even in the running in a couple cases," agent Anil Khera said.

"We figured this would go to a bidding situation as well … so we talked about the possibly of doing a bully offer and circumventing the offer-night situation and the seller was open to that."

What They Got: This two-storey house, circa 1922, was built with a three-bedroom and two-bathroom plan on a 20-by-90-foot lot.

In the past decade, updates were done to the roof, windows, cooling and plumbing systems, as well as an eat-in kitchen with access to a deck.

Hardwood floors appear throughout, from the living and dining areas to lower-level recreation and guest rooms.

The Agent's Take: "It's a very nice, established, family-oriented and leafy street," Mr. Khera said.

"It's about a 10-minute walk to the water and probably equal distance to walk to Queen Street or the Danforth, and very close to Little India."

The house itself has standard attributes for the area. "I had really nice curb appeal," Mr. Khera said. "[Plus] the backyard garden was like an English garden, so it was very charming."