284 St. Helens Ave., No. 105, Toronto

ASKING PRICE $499,900

SELLING PRICE $730,000

TAXES $2,700 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENTS Adrienne and Courtney Farquhar, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: Vacancies at Bloorline Lofts only come up a few times a year, so this one-bedroom-plus-den unit had steady traffic from the get-go in March. Before the day was done, the open house was cancelled because of a bully offer of $730,000 that went unmatched by two other parties.

What They Got: In 2004, more than 60 hard lofts emerged from the conversion of a former industrial space. Several two-storey units offer street-level access, including this roughly 1,000-square-foot loft with beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and south-facing windows in the open living, dining and cooking quarters.

Wood ceilings are exposed in the lower-level den and bedroom with a walk-in closet and semi-private access to the larger of two bathrooms.

Ensuite laundry facilities, a locker and outdoor parking complete the unit. Monthly fees of $568 cover water and heating.

The Agent’s Take: “It was an old mattress factory, so it was cool with brick walls and things like that,” agent Adrienne Farquhar says. “It was more like a townhouse, you could walk right off St. Helens into your front door.”

Easy access to other modes of transport was another highlight. “The location is a hot spot, too, right on Bloor near public transit,” Ms. Farquhar adds. “And most of them have parking spots, so people liked that.”

