47 Kendal Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $1,995,000

SELLING PRICE $2,320,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,320,000 (2013); $275,000 (1992)

TAXES $10,319 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENT

Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: This semi-detached house on a 25-by-128-foot lot lacked private parking, but that didn’t faze house hunters this March. One shopper quickly proferred a bully bid, but it was quickly beaten out by another offer that was $325,000 over the asking price.

What They Got: A few years ago, the sellers stripped this century-old residence of old materials, such as roofing and mechanical systems, and redressed it with modern luxuries and classic replicas, such as refurbished stained-glass windows and radiant heated floors in all four bathrooms.

The 2,520-square-foot plan kept its formal living room with a gas fireplace and a dining area. But a casual family room and breakfast nook are both located off a kitchen with a blue quartz island and rear exit.

The basement also has an open recreation area.

There are four bedrooms on the upper floors, including one with a sunroom and a third-floor master with a balcony, ensuite bathroom and walk-in closets.

The Agent’s Take: “Everything is new, but the character of the home has not been changed,” agent Boris Kholodov says.

“For example, all the stained wood, even on the main floor of the home, is new, and the radiators … don’t come from this house, they have been sourced [from elsewhere] and restored. However, you have in-floor heating in the areas that are tiled, so you have modern amenities also.”

