390 Cherry St., No. 404, Toronto

ASKING PRICE $679,000

SELLING PRICE $745,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $395,631 (2014)

TAXES $3,055 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENTS Cameron Weir and Scott Hanton, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Action: This two-bedroom, corner suite was larger than others listed at the Gooderham residence in the historic Distillery District, which helped attract a dozen visitors for private tours and another 20 groups between two open houses late this May.

“The Distillery District is a popular area for all demographics, and this was the only two-bedroom condo on the market in the area,” agent Scott Hanton says.

“After we cleaned, painted and staged this suite, we weren’t surprised our marketing brought in an offer on only the fourth day. Plus, it’s rare for a two-bedroom suite to have such a large, private terrace.”

What They Got:

In the northeastern corner of a sleek high-rise is a terrace and oversized windows wrapped around the principal room of this more than 800-square-foot unit.

Grouped together at its core is a linear kitchen, laundry closet and seven-piece bathroom with a pocket door divider.

Parking completes the unit. Monthly fees of $535 cover water, heating, concierge and amenities, such as guest suites, a gym and an outdoor pool.

The Agent’s Take: “This terrace has plenty of room for a seating area and a formal dining area, and is two to three times larger than a typical terrace in the building,” Mr. Hanton says.

“[Plus] the two full bathrooms are unique as they are joined as one large bathroom or can be separated into two private, full bathrooms. It offers solutions for couples, roommates and folks who prefer a bath tub over a stand-up shower.”

