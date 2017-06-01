100 Quebec Ave., No. 105, Toronto

ASKING PRICE $612,000

SELLING PRICE $750,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $350,100 (2009); $283,500 (2001); $180,000 (1993)

TAXES $2,999 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

CO-OP AGENTS Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich, Majestic Properties Canada Inc.

The Action: A renter in High Park enlisted Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich to find a very specific type of home. The agents showed their client just one candidate that met all the requirements – this two-storey unit at High Park Green.

“They don’t often come up for sale, especially the two-level ones on the main level,” Mr. Griffiths notes. “It was a bit of a zoo at the open houses and, of course, we ended up in competition. But [the buyer] didn’t want to lose this suite because it is exactly what they were looking for, so that’s why they offered $750,000.”

What They Got: On the ground floor of a roughly 40-year-old high-rise is this 1,170-square-foot suite with a patio off the living and dining areas and a balcony accessible from two bedrooms above.

Modern conveniences include an updated kitchen, second-floor laundry room and two bathrooms.

The unit comes with a locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $909 cover utilities and cable, as well as a gym, outdoor pool and tennis court.

The Agent’s Take: “The fact you can walk to High Park and the subway line – it’s a terrific location,” Mr. Griffiths says. “What was really attractive about this unit, was it was renovated and it’s a two-storey condo, so it felt more like a townhouse than a condo.”

