THE LISTING 28 Yachters Lane, Toronto

ASKING PRICE $999,999

SELLING PRICE $1.1-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $692,000 (2012); $630,000 (2010); $397,196 (2004)

TAXES $4,064 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Anne Adams, Toronto West Realty Inc.

The Action: Within a small townhouse complex near Humber Bay Park, this freehold unit was the sole spring offering, so eager shoppers pitched a price of $1.1-million.

“The buyers came in earlier, but the offer wasn’t accepted until the offer date came,” agent Anne Adams says. “There has been some [sales] since then, but there hadn’t been another since August [2016].”

What They Got: Set on a 20-by-74-foot lot about 15 years ago, this 1,960-square-foot home has a three-storey plan with a south-facing patio off the ground-floor recreation room, plus an unfinished basement and built-in garage.

Features include hardwood floors, crown mouldings and three gas fireplaces, including ones in the second-floor living and family rooms. The kitchen features granite counters and tumble marble backsplashes.

An original bedroom on the third floor was removed to create two large sleeping quarters with private bathrooms, plus new laundry and stainless-steel kitchen appliances were installed.

Monthly fees of $89 cover road maintenance.

The Agent’s Take: “The home did show very well; it had very nice updates,” Ms. Adams says, citing a skylight in the master ensuite and a double-width balcony off the kitchen.

“And it was uniquely located with a lovely garden at the back and has unobstructed views … [as] most townhouses in this complex back onto another property, whereas this one backs onto an open [space].”

