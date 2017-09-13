Buyer searches for long-term value in Mississauga

183 ROSEMERE RD., MISSISSAUGA

ASKING PRICE $1,399,000

SELLING PRICE $1,225,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $485,000 (2006)

TAXES $7,161 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 20

CO-OP AGENTS Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich, Majestic Properties (Canada) Inc.

The Action: The client gave agents Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich instructions to find a home in Mississauga that would hold long-term value. They selected a handful of candidates in June and the buyer ultimately bargained for this raised, two-bedroom bungalow within a five-minute walk of shops, restaurants and a park along the Credit River.

"In Mineola West, there's a school there that everyone wants to go to," Mr. Griffiths said. "And the nice thing is you can walk to Port Credit Village, the trails … Lake Ontario and GO station."

What They Got: On a street with only four homes is this roughly 50-year-old bungalow with an attached garage on a 62-by-122-foot lot. It recently benefited from more than $460,000 in improvements, from new insulation, wiring, plumbing and sewer systems to two modern bathrooms and a custom kitchen with high-end appliances.

The grounds are accessible from a two-tiered deck off the dining area. There's another patio off a family room in the basement, which also contains an open office and guest room.

The Agent's Take: "The location of the property is stunning because it's the last house on a dead-end street, backing onto a greenbelt, so it looks like you're in the middle of Muskoka," Mr. Griffiths said.

"The previous owner not only overimproved the house, but spent a fortune on landscaping, so it feels like you're sitting on an acre lot because of the different levels, stone and patios. He did a fantastic job on everything, so it was turnkey."