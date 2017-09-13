Buyer searches for long-term value in Mississauga

183 ROSEMERE RD., MISSISSAUGA
ASKING PRICE $1,399,000
SELLING PRICE $1,225,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $485,000 (2006)
TAXES $7,161 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET 20
CO-OP AGENTS Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich, Majestic Properties (Canada) Inc.
The Action: The client gave agents Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich instructions to find a home in Mississauga that would hold long-term value. They selected a handful of candidates in June and the buyer ultimately bargained for this raised, two-bedroom bungalow within a five-minute walk of shops, restaurants and a park along the Credit River.
"In Mineola West, there's a school there that everyone wants to go to," Mr. Griffiths said. "And the nice thing is you can walk to Port Credit Village, the trails … Lake Ontario and GO station."
What They Got: On a street with only four homes is this roughly 50-year-old bungalow with an attached garage on a 62-by-122-foot lot. It recently benefited from more than $460,000 in improvements, from new insulation, wiring, plumbing and sewer systems to two modern bathrooms and a custom kitchen with high-end appliances.
The grounds are accessible from a two-tiered deck off the dining area. There's another patio off a family room in the basement, which also contains an open office and guest room.
The Agent's Take: "The location of the property is stunning because it's the last house on a dead-end street, backing onto a greenbelt, so it looks like you're in the middle of Muskoka," Mr. Griffiths said.
"The previous owner not only overimproved the house, but spent a fortune on landscaping, so it feels like you're sitting on an acre lot because of the different levels, stone and patios. He did a fantastic job on everything, so it was turnkey."
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨