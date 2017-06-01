308 WYCHWOOD AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,298,000

SELLING PRICE $1,585,500

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $630,000 (2008); $425,000 (2007)

TAXES $5,008 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

CO-OP AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Clients of agent Ira Jelinek made an address in the Humewood community paramount in their house search as they wanted to be close to family and friends already living there. They saw more than a dozen properties early this year, but offered just shy of $1.59-million for this two-storey house in order to trump two other bidders.

What They Got: Stone and brick cladding surrounds this house and its more than 1,700 square feet of living space, complete with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

Signs of renovations done in the past decade are evident in an open dining area and an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, a centre island and stainless-steel appliances. A glass door exits to a deck, patio and shed on the 23-by-125-foot lot, which also has a parking pad out front.

The Agent’s Take: “[The buyers] liked that it was detached and it had room to grow if they ever wanted to expand,” Mr. Jelinek notes. “And it had a really nice backyard that was flat, open and sunny.”

Inside, the sleeping quarters were especially cozy. “The master bedroom is great because it has really high ceilings and a bathroom, so it had a nice feel to it,” he adds.

