Buyers exploit dip in prices to land Waterdown, Ont., home

32 CATHEDRAL ST., WATERDOWN, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $629,000

SELLING PRICE $625,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $330,548 (2010)

TAXES $4,927 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 20

CO-OP AGENT Sean Cowan, Re/Max Escarpment Woolcott Realty Inc.

The Action: A couple who had passively scanned the Burlington and Waterdown markets for years finally found a place to settle their small family this October after visiting this linked residence on an 88-foot lot north of Lake Ontario's western tip.

"[The buyers] wanted to be in Waterdown and noticed prices have dropped in the past four months like everywhere else, so it was a good time to buy," agent Sean Cowan said.

"It's close to Hamilton, Burlington and the highways, good schools and YMCA. It's 10 minutes from Burlington, but the price point is about $200,000 less."

What They Got: At the end of a row of roughly six-year-old homes is this 1,814-square-foot house with interior access to a garage and an unfinished basement.

Finishes are classic, such as hardwood floors and crown mouldings in the open living and dining area and rear family room with a fireplace. The adjacent eat-in kitchen features granite counters and sliding doors to the southwest-facing yard.

The second floor contains a study area and three bedrooms, including one with a balcony and a master with a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

The Agent's Take: "You can get some semis and towns in the $400,000 and $500,000s in Waterdown, but detached homes start at $700,000 plus," Mr. Cowan said.

"Even though this is the size of a detached house, because this is attached to the neighbour at the garage, the price is lower. If this was a detached home, it would be $750,00 plus."