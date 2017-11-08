Buyers pay premium for row house in Summerhill school district

75 COTTINGHAM ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,485,000

SELLING PRICE $1,540,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $825,000 (2009); $569,000 (2004); $353,585 (1999)

TAXES $6,343 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Boris Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: On a mid-town street home to Lionel Conacher Park and Cottingham Junior Public School, opportunities for residential ownership materialize about once a month on average. So this three-storey row house was quickly crowded with about 60 visitors between private showings and three public open houses in late September.

"We priced in such a way to attract buyers and we didn't hold offers off to encourage people to see the property without delay," agent Boris Kholodov said. "Three people made offers within the first two days the property was on the market."

What They Got: In the middle of a short row of brick townhouses is this 1,606-square-foot residence with a double garage at the back of the 20-by-88-foot lot. There's an open entertaining area with a kitchen island and a walkout to a south-facing deck, as well as a lower-level recreation room with a fireplace.

The top two floors accommodate three bedrooms, including a third-floor master with a walk-in closet, fireplace and largest of three bathrooms.

"The location is great – within walking distance to the Summerhill subway station and Shops of Summerhill," Mr. Kholodov said. "And Cottingham school right across the street is one of the most desirable – if not the most desirable – elementary school in Toronto."

"Most of the neighbourhood was built about 100 years ago. However, there are some newer townhouses. This one is about 20 years old."

"It was very tastefully decorated, so it required no staging."