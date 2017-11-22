Buyers take the plunge for Ancaster, Ont., home with a pool

LISTING 56 Amberly Blvd., Ancaster

ASKING PRICE $689,900

SELLING PRICE $685,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $252,500 (1990)

TAXES $5,074 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 14

LISTING AGENT Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action: House hunters searching just beyond the western tip of Lake Ontario had a few prospects to peruse late in August, but this Cape Cod-style home was flagged for special attention by a buyer who recognized its value in the upper $600,000s.

"Things are definitely taking longer than a couple weeks on average, so this sold quicker than a typical home in that price point in the Ancaster area," agent Michael St. Jean said.

"It's in a good spot in a very family-oriented neighbourhood close to schools."

What they got: On a lot spanning 70-by-100 feet is this nearly 30-year-old house with an attached double garage and three walkouts to a private backyard with an in-ground, heated saltwater pool.

To combat signs of aging, the windows, doors, heating and cooling systems were replaced, and the eat-in kitchen upgraded with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

Entertaining areas are plentiful with separate living and dining rooms and a rear family room, plus a lower-level recreation room with a bar.

The second floor is divided into three sleeping quarters, including a master with a walk-in closet and one of three bathrooms.

The agent's take: "The condition was nice over all, it had some modern updates … and it has a nice layout, too, so it has everything you would want if you're a family," Mr. St. Jean said.

"And in this type of house and area, it's a pro to have a nice interlocking patio and saltwater pool," Mr. St. Jean said.