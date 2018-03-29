 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Buyers trim the price of older Vaughan house

Buyers trim the price of older Vaughan house

150 Valley Vista Dr., Vaughan, Ont.

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

150 VALLEY VISTA DR., VAUGHAN, ONT.

ASKING PRICE: $1.4-million

SELLING PRICE: $1,360,000

Story continues below advertisement

TAXES: $6,425 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 20

CO-OP AGENT: Vadim Vilensky, Royal LePage Your Community Realty

The Action: Agent Vadim Vilensky escorted his house hunting clients through a handful of detached homes in Vaughan priced under the $1.4-million mark. In February, they toured this four-bedroom house in an area where larger homes were priced upwards of $2-million.

"There were houses that sold on the market for $1.6-million and $1.7-million, but they were all fully renovated. This one was not," Mr. Vilensky said. "So that's how we were able to negotiate the price down."

What They Got: About a decade ago, this roughly 2,900-square-foot structure was designed with decorative flourishes, such as a winding staircase with iron pickets, a gas fireplace in the family room and Palladian windows in one bedroom.

There is a dining area across from the living room and a breakfast nook in the kitchen. Doors from the kitchen give access to the 40-by-105-foot grounds.

Story continues below advertisement

The Agent's Take: "[The buyers] liked the idea there is a lot of potential for renovations," Mr. Vilensky said.

"[Plus] it has a two-car garage on a very good street close to schools."

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.