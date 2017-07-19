44 Castle Frank Rd., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$2.25-million

SELLING PRICE

$2.605-million

TAXES

$11,929 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING AGENTS

Paul Maranger, Christian Vermast and Fran Bennett, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: This semi-detached house has a mid-century modern design on a 25-by-239-foot lot backing onto ravine lands. The package captivated a diverse crowd of buyers this spring, especially downsizers who love nature and architecture.

“Rosedale is not known for mid-century modern homes, so this was unique within the context,” agent Christian Vermast said. “It was [listed] in the heat of the market and it’s a great property, so we got quite a few offers.”

What They Got: In the late 1960s, Sotak & Poizner Architects earned a Canadian Housing Design award for the design of this 2,560-square-foot residence with multiple outdoor spaces.

The living and great rooms have balconies, while the central dining area features double-height ceilings with five skylights. Off to the side is a kitchen updated with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

Balconies are accessible from all but one of the four bedrooms on the second floor. The master also contains a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

The patio is situated off a recreation room in the 990-square-foot basement. It’s rounded out with a bedroom and access to the garage.

The Agent’s Take: “People liked how well it still represented the era from when it was built and how relevant the architecture still is today,” Mr. Vermast said. “It was an open, clean and bright space.”

