Coming stress test prods buyers of New Toronto home

171 SIXTH ST., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE: $795,000
SELLING PRICE: $769,000
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES: $583,500 (2015); $529,000 (2013); $426,100 (2011); $200,000 (2000)
TAXES: $3,591 (2017)
DAYS ON THE MARKET: 11
LISTING AGENT: Jody Thompson, Re/Max Professionals Inc.
The Action: With a limited supply of available homes near the Etobicoke waterfront this October, the fact that this custom-designed house on a 17-by-118-foot lot didn't have a basement or garage didn't stop about 100 shoppers coming by for a look.
"We priced this to sell and we were looking for condo-alternative buyers, and that's exactly what we got," agent Jody Thompson said. "They were anxious to buy prior to the upcoming stress test mortgage changes on Jan 1."
What They Got: An aging home from the 1920s was rebuilt five years ago into this modern, 1,188-square-foot house. The dining area is open concept and the kitchen has been outfitted with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
The living room has a custom wall unit with an electric fireplace and sliding doors to a rear deck. The second floor has one of two bathrooms and three bedrooms, including one with a skylight and another with a walk-in closet.
The Agent's Take: "We're on the best part of the street and … you could see the lake at the end of Sixth Street," Mr. Thompson said.
"It's a very cool home in New Toronto – a great condo alternative – because it's not that big, but has three bedrooms, a backyard and laneway parking."
