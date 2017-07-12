Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
76 Birch Ave., Toronto (Globe and Mail Update)
76 Birch Ave., Toronto (Globe and Mail Update)

Condo townhouse a rare entry in Summerhill for $1.3-million Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

76 Birch Ave., No. 1, Toronto

ASKING PRICE $1.189-million

SELLING PRICE $1.3-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $660,000 (2010); $295,000 (1991)

TAXES Not available

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: This small condo complex is tucked amid the detached and semi-detached residences across from Lionel Conacher Park. Inside, a two-bedroom townhouse recently fetched about $790,000. This larger three-bedroom version rang up a $1.3-million sale this April.

“This happened right in the middle of the Wynne announcement to slow things down [in the housing market], so it only had three offers, but it sold over the list price,” agent Dino Capocci says. “The location is a dream on a dead-end street and an amazing school across the street with a park.”

What They Got: In recent years, the sellers of this 2,030-square-foot townhouse modernized all three bathrooms and a kitchen, complete with hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances.

Living and dining areas were combined into one large space with a fireplace and an exit to a south-facing patio. Although there is an extra recreation area in the basement, the attic was converted into a family room above three bedrooms on the second floor.

Monthly condominium fees of $700 pays for hydro and heating. Parking is located in an underground garage.

The Agent’s Take: “It is a condo, but it’s like having a semi because you have your entrance right on Birch [Avenue],” Mr. Capocci notes.

“There are only two like this in the front of the complex, and they both have private front yard, and … what [the sellers] did, which is very unique here, is the fourth floor was an attic they … finished, so they really utilized the space.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

This six-bedroom mansion sold for under list price in Vaughan, Ont. (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail