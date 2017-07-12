76 Birch Ave., No. 1, Toronto

ASKING PRICE $1.189-million

SELLING PRICE $1.3-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $660,000 (2010); $295,000 (1991)

TAXES Not available

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Dino Capocci, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: This small condo complex is tucked amid the detached and semi-detached residences across from Lionel Conacher Park. Inside, a two-bedroom townhouse recently fetched about $790,000. This larger three-bedroom version rang up a $1.3-million sale this April.

“This happened right in the middle of the Wynne announcement to slow things down [in the housing market], so it only had three offers, but it sold over the list price,” agent Dino Capocci says. “The location is a dream on a dead-end street and an amazing school across the street with a park.”

What They Got: In recent years, the sellers of this 2,030-square-foot townhouse modernized all three bathrooms and a kitchen, complete with hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances.

Living and dining areas were combined into one large space with a fireplace and an exit to a south-facing patio. Although there is an extra recreation area in the basement, the attic was converted into a family room above three bedrooms on the second floor.

Monthly condominium fees of $700 pays for hydro and heating. Parking is located in an underground garage.

The Agent’s Take: “It is a condo, but it’s like having a semi because you have your entrance right on Birch [Avenue],” Mr. Capocci notes.

“There are only two like this in the front of the complex, and they both have private front yard, and … what [the sellers] did, which is very unique here, is the fourth floor was an attic they … finished, so they really utilized the space.”

Report Typo/Error