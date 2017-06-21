1621 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1,298,000

SELLING PRICE

$1,560,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES

$640,000 (2008); $419,500 (2004); $255,000 (1996)

TAXES

$4,960 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Eight

LISTING AGENT

Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: There was a frenzy of buying in Lawrence Park this spring, but as the market began softening in May, the selling agents decided to change tactics for this updated, two-storey house on a standard 25-by-100-foot lot. The house was thoroughly staged and priced under $1.3-million.

“Things were taking longer to sell,” agent Belinda Lelli says. “Usually, in the C4 [real estate district], things go within seven days on the offer night, so I priced this to garner offers. There was a risk element it wouldn’t work, but we’re grateful that it did.

“All three [bidding] parties [were] families wanting to move into this highly sought-after community, without having to start their own renovation project.”

What They Got: This nearly 90-year-old home was recently given a $150,000 makeover, from new roofing, windows and wiring to a lavish kitchen with hardwood floors, stone counters and stainless-steel appliances.

The formal living room has a fireplace and the adjacent dining space has French doors opening onto a deck, patio and professionally landscaped garden.

There are three bedrooms on the top floor and a recreation room in the basement. The rec room has a side exit to a mutual driveway.

The Agent’s Take: “Those interested in this home were in the market for a functional floor plan, designer appointments, private backyard conducive for pets and family entertaining, and convenience of location that Lawrence Park North provides,” Ms. Lelli says. “This neighborhood boasts top Fraser Institute-rated schools, Wanless Park, subway, dog parks, running trails, places of worship, Loblaws and small grocers, professional services, casual and gourmet dining, all within a five to 10[-minute] walk.”

