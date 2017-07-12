Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

35 Bearwood Drive, Toronto (Globe and Mail Update)

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

35 Bearwood Dr., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $1.6-million

SELLING PRICE $1.5-million

TAXES $7,031 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 13

LISTING AGENT Anne Adams, Toronto West Realty Inc.

The Action: Around the corner from James Garden and the Humber River, this 3,000-square-foot house showed its best despite evident water damage in the basement during a soggy spring season. While bids didn’t materialize on the preset offer date, a few followed shortly after that.

What They Got: This two-storey house with a double garage is surrounded by green space, fronting onto treed backyards of homes on Valecrest Drive and backing onto a reverse ravine on a portion of the 125-by-132-foot lot.

Aside from the furnace, the interior is a product of the late 1970s, with fireplaces in a sunken living room and separate family room, as well as a formal dining room and separate kitchen with access to a south-facing patio.

On the top floor, two of five bedrooms have walk-in closets and the master given his-and-her closets and one of three bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “Edenbridge has become a very expensive neighbourhood. The homes on average are over $2-million,” agent Anne Adams says.

“The amenities also make it high-demand. Richview Collegiate is one of the best schools in the area and St. George’s golf course has a very high profile.”

The pastoral setting of this house also swayed shoppers. “The location of the home on the street was very nice, right at the end of a cul-de-sac,” Ms. Adams notes.

“The property has a very limited amount of table land, but most people though would tear the home down … and could go forward about 20 feet and would have more land.”

