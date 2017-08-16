135 COTTINGHAM ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,699,000

SELLING PRICE $2,010,000

TAXES $7,430 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Sandra Pate and Lina Risi, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Agents Sandra Pate and Lina Risi set the price of this detached duplex under $1.7-million with hopes of fetching $2-million mid-May. They surpassed their goal with the best of three bids at $2.01-million.

“There was nothing directly comparable, there were some renovated homes that sold for $3-million or $3-million plus,” Ms. Pate says.

“It’s one of those houses that’s very livable, but someone might tart up the main floor and kept it as an investment or do a major reno and convert it back to single family or have an in-law suite … so it had many opportunities and options.”

What They Got: This 114-year-old house is currently set up with two self-contained suites, plus an unfinished basement with a separate entrance and front-pad parking.

The main-floor unit contains one bedroom and bathroom, as well as a living room, adjacent dining area with plate rails and a kitchen with a walkout to a 25-by-98-foot lot with southern exposures.

On the top two floors is an owner’s suite with entertaining and dining areas, as well as a kitchen and den with a deck and balcony, respectively. The third floor is rounded out with two bedrooms. One has a walk-in closet and the other one of two bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a special location because it used to be a through street but is no longer a through street. It’s a dead end,” Ms. Pate explains.

“At the end of the street is a school currently rated at 9.8 [out of 10] – and I haven’t seen another rating that high – and a playground and tennis club. And you can walk 10 minutes to Yonge Street through a park.”

