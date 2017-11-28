Downsizers’ dream suite near Sunnybrook Park goes for $1-million

21 BURKEBROOK PL., No. 319, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $899,000

SELLING PRICE $1,002,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $773,000 (2016); $525,000 (2011); $390,518 (2008)

TAXES $4,221 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENTS Elli Davis and Shawn Venasse, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: In a change from the usual drought of opportunity, there was a brief period in September when several properties in sought-after Kilgour Estates came to market. This two-bedroom corner unit corralled four offers from just more than a dozen visitors over five days.

"Because there are very few units available at Kilgour Estates, it's very sought after," agent Elli Davis said. "The size and price were very appealing being listed under $1-million, but it did sell in excess of $1-million."

What They Got: Directly south of the Burke Brook ravine connected to Sunnybrook Park, this condominium complex is anchored by two mid-rises. This third floor suite is of average size, with a 1,040-square-foot plan and southeast exposures.

The entertaining and dining areas are open with coffered ceilings and sliding balcony door. Granite counters wrap around a cooking station appointed with marble floors and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with two bathrooms and laundry machines, plus a storage locker and parking spot. Monthly fees of $698 cover water and heating, as well as 24-hour concierge, a gym and pool.

The Agent's Take: "It was a well-taken-care-of unit and upgraded by the current owner, who installed new hardwood floors a year ago, some new appliances and window coverings," Ms. Davis said.

"It has a nice large balcony and a gas line to the barbecue, which is a good feature. A lot of people coming from houses really want to be able to barbecue and a lot of condos don't allow that."