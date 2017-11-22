Downturn carves $104,000 off Cabbagetown home's asking price

389 CARLTON ST., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,629,000

SELLING PRICE $1,525,000

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $512,500 (2004)

TAXES $5,813 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 16

LISTING AGENTS Michael O'Brien and Michael Grant, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Early this summer, many sellers in Cabbagetown felt the market soften as they endured months of promotions. But the time frame was accelerated for this heritage-designed townhouse across from Riverdale Farm. By late June, an offer emerged following four open houses and about 20 private tours.

"There were five to six houses up for sale in prime Cabbagetown and all of them took a while," agent Michael O'Brien said. "[But this one] is in a row of maybe 15 townhouses and maybe one or two come up for sale a year."

What They Got: The brick façade of this two-storey Victorian dates back to 1885, but the interior was redressed with new materials, such as elaborate mouldings and wainscoting, in the past two decades.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The 1,540-square-foot space is currently arranged with fairly open living and dining areas and a galley kitchen with coffered ceilings, stainless-steel appliances and an exit to a south-facing deck.

The second floor has an open study and a tandem room off one of two bedrooms.

The 775-square-foot basement offers a walkout to a private patio with a gate to a lane behind the 16-by-90-foot lot.

The Agent's Take: "In prime Cabbagetown, the place everyone wants to be is facing the park … and this house was right across the park and animal farm," Mr. O'Brien said.

"And that stretch of Carlton is cobblestone; it's so charming."

Although this home is not large, it's big on style.

Story continues below advertisement

"So many agents said it was the prettiest home on the market this year – it was so well renovated; the owners had fantastic taste and did everything beautifully," Mr. O'Brien said.