East York home sells for $304,000 over asking

43 ALDWYCH AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $899,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,203,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $235,000 (2000)

TAXES: $4,065 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Seven

LISTING AGENT: Suzanne Lewis, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Action: Owners of this detached house with parking debated whether to list it before or after the holidays. But given how low inventory levels were in December, they cleaned, staged, photographed and filmed it just days before entertaining more than 60 visitors and another 50 at the open house.

"We just had to make it happen with the new stress test that was announced for Jan. 1, we weren't sure what would happen in the new year," said agent Suzanne Lewis, who juggled seven offers.

What They Got: Many properties near Pape station sit on lots measuring 20-by-100-feet, such as this two-storey house built in the 1920s.

The roughly 1,500-square-foot interior is set up with three sleeping quarters upstairs and public gathering spaces below. The main floor accommodates a dining area, living room with an electric fireplace and a rear sunroom off an updated eat-in kitchen that exits to the south-facing deck. The basement houses a recreation area and guest room.

The Agent's Take: "People loved the proximity to the subway, the fact it's detached and has one-car parking," Ms. Lewis said.